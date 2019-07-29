GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 20 vehicles were vandalized in a parking lot at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport over the weekend.

A release from PTI says the vehicles in the long-term parking lot were damaged with some having broken windows. Some vehicles were also seen spray painted.

An airport employee discovered the damage early Monday morning. Notes were left on the vehicles to let owners know how to contact airport employees to arrange a way home and how to get their vehicles repaired.

Cars were vandalized in Greensboro at PTI Airport recently.

"The Airport Authority is outraged by this senseless act of vandalism," read the release.

Greensboro Police say theft from cars throughout the city has increased this year compared to recent years. As of last week, there were 1,833 car break-ins, a significant increase over 2018 (1,234) and 2017 (1,375) year-to-date numbers.

If you have any information, please call the Airport Authority Police Department at (336) 665-5642.

