HIGH POINT, NC -- More than 2,400 people participated in the ‘Go Far’ (Go Out For A Run) family 5K and Fun Run Saturday. The event was held at the Piedmont Centre Business Park in High Point.

Go Far is a nonprofit afterschool running club that promotes healthy lifestyles for kids, and training for the Go Far 5K.

Students from 46 schools in Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, and Forsyth counties reached their running goals set in their individual clubs Saturday.

Earlier in the season, Go Far provided 40 pairs of new running shoes to students at Northwood elementary thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of NC, Omega Sports of the Triad, and New Balance.

For more information on Go Far, you can visit gofarclub.org

