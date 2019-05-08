WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A North Carolina ocean rescue official says more than 40 people had to be saved from dangerous rip currents at a single beach in one day.

News outlets report Dave Baker, ocean rescue director for Wrightsville Beach, confirmed dozens of swimmers were rescued from rip currents there by late afternoon Sunday.

He said red flags indicating a high rip current hazard were flying all day. The town says that when red flags are in the air, swimmers are discouraged from getting in the water and conditions are seen as potentially life-threatening to those who enter.

The National Weather Service reported the risk for rip currents across the North Carolina coast Sunday was moderate, meaning swimmers should swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to warnings and beach officials.

