MEBANE, N.C. — ABB Inc., a global leader in electrification products, robotics, and industrial automation, is creating more than 400 jobs through an expansion in Orange County.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the company will invest up to $39.9 million to upgrade equipment and increase the size of its current Mebane facility. The average yearly salary for all the new positions could reach up to $70,000, according to the governor's office.

"Companies like ABB expanding their manufacturing operations means jobs and investment that benefit communities well beyond the walls of its facility,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina will work to grow our education programs and improve workforce preparation so that companies continue to choose to grow and invest across our state.”

The project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee on Wednesday.

ABB's global headquarters is located in Zurich, Switzerland and its U.S. headquarters is in Cary.

