More than 400 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Novant Health mass vaccination site

The hospital system in Forsyth County worked closely with the public school district to distribute vaccines to teachers and staff 65 years of age, and older.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Wednesday, more than 400 employees with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools district got their first COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site set up by Novant Health. Everyone who got a dose was 65 years of age, or older.

Joshua Swift, Public Health Director for Forsyth County said they've been working closely with the school district since March, and that they're planning to set up half a dozen vaccine clinic locations where the rest of the teachers and staff can get vaccinated when it's their turn.

"Frontline essential workers, which would include teachers, are in Group 3," he said on Thursday, "We do not have any expected date as to when the state will roll into Group 3."

In neighboring Guilford County, a spokesperson for Cone Health told WFMY News 2 the hospital system does not have any plans to host a similar clinic for GCS teachers.

Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said Guilford County hasn't forgotten its large population of educators, but is still in the planning stages on getting them vaccinated.