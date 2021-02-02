More than 5,300 Paycheck Protection Program loans approved for small businesses across North Carolina

Our state's Small Business Administration says business owners can apply for the second round of PPP loans until March 31, 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a renewed effort to get financial help to struggling small businesses: a second round of loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

To many Triad businesses, the first round of loans were a lifeline in the midst of a raging pandemic.

"I will say - it did help us keep quite a few employees on payroll for a time. We're a new business, we wanted to make sure we had enough runway to remain a business after this pandemic," said Tal Blevins, owner of Machete - a downtown Greensboro restaurant that opened in 2020, right before the pandemic.

Blevins applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan last year, but said he was disappointed to learn that his restaurant isn't eligible for round two, since it hasn't been open long enough.

"I hope they're thinking about how to help and how to assist businesses that opened up in 2020. Our current situation is - we opened up three weeks before the pandemic, and to get the next round of PPP - you had to show revenue for 2019, to be able to compare against to show that you were down," he explained.

The state's Small Business Administration says many business do qualify.

"This year so far we have approved PPP loans for about 5,300 small businesses, and that's just been over the last couple of weeks - totaling $447 million so far," said Michael Arriola, Acting District Director for the US Small Business Administration covering North Carolina.

He explained, just like last time - the government will pick up the tab if business owners use the loan appropriately.

"Provided that you spend at least 60 percent of the loan on payroll, and the rest can be used for a variety of different expenses, then the borrower has the ability to get that whole loan forgiven," Arriola said.

This time around, he said the loan will cover even more COVID-19 protections, like masks for workers and customers - or plexiglass to help with social distancing - and even uninsured property damage from the civil unrest last summer.

"It's been a godsend for lots and lots of small businesses which is something we're grateful for," he said.