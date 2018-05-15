The state of North Carolina reports they've helped almost four times the number of people they expected in Year 1 of the Federal Grant helping people needing treatment from opioids.

The first $15.5 million in funding from the 21st Century Cures Act/State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant was expected to serve 1,460 people with treatment and recovery supports during its first year. The state says since May 2017, 5,717 in North Carolina have benefited from a federal grant to help battle the opioid problem that's gripping the state and the country.

“We are saving lives, improving people’s health, and moving North Carolina forward,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “We will continue to work together with health care providers, law enforcement, emergency personnel, and others across our state to fight the opioid crisis on the ground.”

The state says outpatient treatment was provided to 4,175, while more than 2,000 each got medication-assisted treatment or crisis services.

The budget Gov. Cooper announced last week provides $9.8 million to serve up to 1,400 additional people through publicly funded Medication-Assisted Treatment as well as alternative treatment methods and recovery support services.

