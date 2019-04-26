GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're digging deeper into the chilling reports about former leaders and volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America.

Earlier this week, attorneys released files detailing cases of thousands of them accused of abusing children. Some of the cases date back to the 1940's. Of the more than 7,800 people suspected of abuse, 18 were from the Triad.

18 scout leaders or volunteers were suspended from the Boy Scouts of America after documented cases of sexual abuse crimes against children. In our area, the cases range from the late 1960's to the early 1990's.

Of those named, some of the suspected abusers served time in prison, three of them passed away, while others moved out of North Carolina. Three of the accused abusers are currently listed on our state's Sex Offender Registry.

"The perversion files they've had reflect that they have removed thousands of offenders of childhood sexual abuse over the years.. and they've kept that in files secretly," Attorney Jeff Anderson said Tuesday at a press conference.

Many of the files contain disturbing details, and are difficult to read. One scout leader in Burlington was accused of sexually abusing a boy in the early 1980's, as the boy was sleeping on his couch.

Another man, from Greensboro, allegedly lured scouts to his apartment to make sexual advances in 1979.

A particularly chilling file describes a Winston-Salem man abusing two boys in the theater he managed, then convincing them to shower with him as a kind of initiation back in 1983. He was convicted for sexual abuse against children.

The list goes on - extending to other areas of the Triad, state and country.

The Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying that they "care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting."