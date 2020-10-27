More Triad students return to the classrooms for in-person learning

School districts in Randolph, Davie, and Surry Counties had some K-5 students return to the classrooms while other districts are still remote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a busy day for some local school districts as more students returned to classrooms Monday morning.

Many others who had hoped to return to classrooms however had to continue with remote learning at home, after a change of plans. Last week several districts postponed reentry plans and continue to deliberate on when students can return for in-person learning.

Randolph, Davie, and Surry County schools opened their doors to welcome students back to the classroom. Several K-5 students returned to school for in-person learning.

They'll attend classes four days a week with Wednesdays set aside for remote learning in Randolph and Davie counties. Fridays are reserved for remote learning in Surry County with middle and high schoolers on A/B day schedule.

Cleaning crews will also use remote learning days to sanitize and deep clean the school buildings.

In Guilford County, volunteer pre-k and kindergarteners continued with in-person learning. However, first and second graders had their hopes of returning to school Monday dashed late last week due to concerns about the increasing rate of new COVID-19 cases.

Asheboro City Schools postponed the return of elementary school under Plan A and will stay with Plan B for now.

Students in the Alamance-Burlington School system will also remain on remote learning for pre-K -12th until Jan. 15.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delayed the return of Pre-K and Exceptional Children (EC-) students by 2 weeks. Some parents said that decision has weighed down on them.

"I'm frustrated, I'm angry and I am confused because all of the board members talked about going to Plan B and they acknowledged the issues the kids were having with remote learning," mom Amanda Yokeley said.

"17,000 people wouldn't elect to go back to in-person if there wasn't an issue with remote learning. So they know it's a problem so they need to work towards solving that problem," Yokeley said.