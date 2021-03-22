More vaccine appointments available as bookings slow in the Triad

Since the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given in the Triad, a lot has changed. While demand is high, it's taking longer for county's to fill appointments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just more than three months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in North Carolina and already so much has changed.

"The first appointments we released were going in about 24 hours. the second batch we're going in 36 hours and the third batch we're working on we release them on Friday and here we are, mid day Monday and there still a bunch available," Keith Acree with NC Emergency Management said.

Acree is stationed at the FEMA vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Towne Center in Greensboro. By the end of Monday they're on track to deliver 35 thousand shots since it opened on March 10th.

"We're right on track for that 3,000 a day," he said.

The site is responsible for almost 29% of the nearly 122,000 doses given in Guilford County. In Forsyth, more than 78,000 people have been at least partially vaccinated.

"We're still filling up our appointments, but we're starting to see it take a little bit longer to fill up literally from minutes to no hours or a few days," Joshua Swift with the Forsyth County Health Department said.

The Forsyth County Health Department opened more appointments for Thursday and Saturday this week and are getting 2,400 first doses from the state. While most counties are only vaccinating Group 1 through part of Group 4, Randolph County has opened appointments for all groups but online only.

That's not the case at the federal site in Greensboro. When more appointments open there - half are put up on the website and the other half are available by phone.

"There's still a lot of appointments available via the phone bank," Acree said.

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT:

FEMA MASS VACCINATION SITE IN GREENSBORO

FORSYTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

RANDOLPH COUNTY

ALAMANCE COUNTY