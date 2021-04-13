More vaccine clinics, appointments open across the Triad

A pop-up vaccine clinic opened at Renaissance Shops on Phillips Avenue Monday and will continue on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More COVID-19 vaccine clinics and appointments have opened in Guilford, Forsyth, and Davidson counties. The additional clinics have opened as the state slowly inches toward herd immunity.

The vaccine clinics have called on yet-to-be-vaccinated individuals to take advantage of the openings and book appointments.

A pop-up vaccine clinic opened in East Greensboro, Monday and will continue on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic is located in the parking lot of the Renaissance Shops right off Phillips Avenue.

The clinic is offering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older. Residents can book appointments by calling 336-706-7600 or walk up to the tent to get their shots.

The organizers said they targeted the area because it is considered a food and health care desert.

"This area right here is centrally located in the middle of a food desert and a health desert so we're trying to bring health care into the neighborhoods where people are familiar and people can walk here," Hayley Wood with Gates Pharmacy said.

Greensboro's federally run mass vaccine site at the Four Seasons Towne Centre is also taking new appointments for the Johnson and Johnson shot starting April 21.

Officials estimate they will complete administering all the second dose Pfizer vaccines by next Tuesday. More than 100,000 vaccines have been given at the site or through some of its 'spoke sites' so far.

In Forsyth County, walk-ins for the vaccine are being welcomed. Hundreds of appointment openings are available at the Fairgrounds and Hanes Mall clinics. State officials want everyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Triad health providers said they're working on that.

"We have up to 200 vaccines that we can give out between today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday). Then if the community really needs more then we will certainly set up more appointments and get more clinics out here," Wood said.

The Davidson County Health Department also has more appointments available from April 12 - 17. However, the health department is doing things differently and letting people schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment based on which vaccine they want.

People who want the Pfizer vaccine can set appointments for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is reserved for Moderna vaccines and Saturday appointments are for Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

State health officials said more vaccinations would get us closer to herd immunity. Herd immunity is when about 70% of the population is either vaccinated or has COVID-19 antibodies. Currently, the state of North Carolina is at 30% fully vaccinated.