CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, snake bites continued at a high pace from the summer into fall.

It's something to keep in mind as thousands of kids are out of school this week, hanging out at home and playing outside in the fall leaves.

It may be fall with the temperatures going down, but snake calls are up compared to last year. Through October 2018, Carolina Poison Control has reported 551 snake calls.

Jose Cardenas was just one of them. It happened when he was raking the leaves.

"I had to take my hands out right away I was scared. I thought it was a nail," Cardenas previously told WCNC.

Instead, that sting was a copperhead snake.

"Sucked the poison out then I spit on the floor and then I did it again did it again about three times," said Cardenas.

Dr. Michael Beuhler with Carolina Poison Control says to be cautious when going outside especially children.

"It comes and goes with the weather, said Dr. Beuhler.

In September, officials said they got more snake calls than any other month. If you see a snake, officials suggest backing away and don't try to pick it up.

"We get a lot of bites in the evening and twilight when people are taking out the trash and go outside,” said Dr. Beuhler. “They don't carry a light, but they don't see the snake there and that actually happens quite a bit."

By the way, Cardenas said he sucked out the venom from his bite; experts say don't do that.

