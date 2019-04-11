GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cheryl Rimmer was about to join her husband and friend one summer night on her balcony, when the concrete collapsed under them.

Luckily she walked away with only soreness and bruises. Since then, crews have been working to repair others that might need the work.

After the incident, the City of Greensboro ordered all patios closed until inspections were complete.

The city says after completing the inspection, 122 units were affected and had to be replaced.

The construction company saw others needed work, and decided to fix them as well, so the total number of units needing repairs turned out to be 140, according to the city.

Thirty-two units are complete and have their certificate to occupy, and the city says another dozen were likely to have been inspected Friday.

Sixteen units are currently being repaired according to the city.

No completion date is set.

RELATED: Inspectors Find Problems in Other Apartments After Balcony Collapse