Morehead United Methodist Church to hold several music block parties

Due to the pandemic, this will be its first time holding the event since 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each day we are seeing the return of live events in the Triad.

The reduced pandemic restrictions have opened the door for one Greensboro church.

Morehead United Methodist Church is bringing back its music block party starting next Monday.

This will be its first time holding the event since 2019 before the pandemic began. The family-friendly event will include food trucks and a variety of music from local bands.

"We have Jim Mayberry coming this Monday," church member Cheryl Connor said. "We have the Apple Pie String band which is the bluegrass group that we are excited about. Patrick Rock, he's awesome and we have Doug and Deland, they do 70's and 80's acoustical music, and then the Holiday Band which is a beach music band and we are excited to have them on Memorial Day actually."