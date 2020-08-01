GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters say seven cars were damaged when one of the vehicles caught fire in the parking deck at Moses Cone Hospital.

Smoke was seen billowing from the third floor of the building on Wednesday morning around 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters say there was a problem with one of the car's engines, and that's when the fire started. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, and the fire did not structurally damage the parking deck.

Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church says because the parking deck is an open-air space, the smoke was able to escape and did not get inside the hospital or surrounding buildings.

