'We've had days where we have hit capacity in our morgue' | Moses Cone Memorial Hospital acquires morgue truck, doubling capacity

The Cone Health hospital obtained the morgue truck from the state, as part of a regional partnership between other healthcare systems.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A specialized 48-foot tractor-trailer, now stationed outside Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, serves as a grim reminder that this pandemic is getting worse.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the morgue inside Moses Cone Hospital still has room, but hospital leaders said it won't be long before they run out.

They told WFMY News 2 the morgue truck will be operational within the next couple of days, and that it's an important and also, a necessary step ahead of an unprecedented number of patients.

"We've been very outspoken about what our projections show, because we truly have seen patient volumes that are extremely high and will continue to get higher if we don't do something to help impact that trend," said Preston Hammock, Moses Cone President.

The record of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations aren't just impacting the number of hospital beds. Patient projections are pushing the entire system's capacity limits, including room in the morgue.

"Every hospital has its own morgue. The Moses Cone Hospital morgue has a capacity of 36," said Hammock, "We've had days where we have hit capacity in our morgue."

Hammock said those days happened in the recent past. Leaders worked with the state to make accommodations for Cone Health's largest hospital and obtained the trailer, which arrived at Moses Cone on Monday.

"We were able to work with our county and state emergency management partners to procure this trailer. What this does is it effectively doubles the size of our morgue on this hospital campus," he said.

Other hospitals have felt a similar strain on capacity. At this time, there are no morgue trucks at any other Cone Hospital campus.

"My hope is that [the morgue truck] reminds people just how serious this disease is, and how important it is to take seriously the precautions that we have urged and talked about frequently in our community," Hammock said.