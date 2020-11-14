Robbery at Burlington Motel 6 leaves police searching for two suspects armed with guns

Surveillance video at a Motel 6 in Burlington captured two people brandishing guns and demanding money, according to Burlington Police.

The robbery happened on 978 Plantation Dr, Motel 6, at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The hotel clerk told police that two men entered the motel holding guns and demanding money. The clerk gave them money from the register and they fled into the parking lot toward Maple Avenue, according to police.

The clerk was not injured, police said.

According to a press release, the clerk described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: black male, slim build, 5'03-5'05, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and light-colored pants with a mask covering the entire face and gloves.

Suspect 2: black male, slim build, 5'03-5'05, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants with a mask covering the entire face and gloves.