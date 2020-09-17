Mother, 2-year-old son reported missing in High Point

The two were last seen on Sept. 4 and have not had contact with friends or family since, police said.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman and her 2-year-old son were reported missing and High Point police are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Carolina Lopez Hernandez, 21, and her son Diego Brunson were reported missing Friday. Police believe the two may be in danger. They were last seen on Sept. 4 and have not had contact with friends or family since, police said.

Carolina may be driving a red four-door 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier with North Carolina license plate HJJ-8184, similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone who knows where Carolina and Diego are is asked to call High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stopper at 336-889-4000.