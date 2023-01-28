Home Lost| Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.

Alesia Washington said her daughter used a window in their home to escape the fire.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro.

Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday.

Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to escape.

According to Washington, they lost their dog and most of their belongings.

Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dwayne Church confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical wiring issue in the home.

