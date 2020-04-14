ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Alamance County with winds of 100 miles per hour.

It couldn’t have been more real than for a family who turned to each other as the tornado hit.

“I've always seen tornado warnings or tornado watches that you get on your phone, but I've always ignored them. I didn't think it was serious but never ignore them, it's definitely serious,” said Jahvel Glover.

He and his mother survived the tornado together with their dog in a bathtub.

Jahvel said once he and his mother, Samantha heard the winds pick up they ran to the bathroom.

“Me and my son we got in the bathtub and I said I believe the tree went through the ceiling, but it took the ceiling off,” said Samantha.

They spent 20 minutes taking cover before stepping outside.

“Everything is everywhere. Things from my room are all the way in the living room it's just crazy - blew everywhere.”

Samantha said, there's much more to celebrate than to mourn.



“It’s good to be alive! It’s good to be alive,” she said.

A family nearby is helping them to find a safe place to stay.

