Noah Chambers' mother calls for change after another child dies on Haw River Road in Oak Ridge

Chambers attended a trunk-or-treat event in 2019. Three years later, a 14-year-old died on the same road.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash that killed a teenage trick-or-treater in Oak Ridge happened a half-mile from the site of another deadly trick-or-treating crash.

14-year-old Aliyah Thornhill died on Haw River Road Monday, just down the street from Bethel United Methodist Church where 11-year-old Noah Chambers was hit in 2019.

With another child killed in the same area, Noah's mom, Brooke Tilley, wants change.

"It's been really hard to speak out ever since it happened," Tilley said.

On November 1, 2019, Noah Chambers was hit by a car crossing the road at a Trunk or Treat event. He died in the hospital days later.

"I miss him terribly," Tilley said. "I never imagined living without a child or my children. He was full of life and he was a very happy child and funny. He gave me so much purpose."

The family is starting a new chapter with that purpose in mind.

Chambers' younger brother, Luke, is ready to trick-or-treat again for the first time since the accident.

"I don't want him to avoid it in an unhealthy way. Noah loved Halloween. It was his favorite holiday. I know he would want Luke to continue on," Tilley said.

She is pursuing a career in nursing, inspired by the nurses at Brenner's Children's Hospital who tried to save her son and comforted her during his final moments.

"I would love to be in ICU at Brenner's one day," Tilley said. "I also know what it's like to sit there with their child."

Monday's crash became Tilley's sign to speak up for safety improvements along Haw River Road.

"My heart just goes out to that family and to their daughter," Tilley said. "I was where they are three years ago. It feels like yesterday and it is extremely tough but I just really want to help make something happen and make it safer."

There are a lot of homes on Haw River Road but it's narrow and curves along with no street lights or sidewalks. Tilley wants to see added signage, more lighting and a lower speed limit.

"We don't want to have another year where we hear a third child is lost," Tilley said.