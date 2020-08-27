Mother charged after child drowning

Iain Rowe was at Holland State Park with his mother Miranda Rowe, on June 6, when he went into the lake.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The mother of a six-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan earlier this summer has been charged with child Neglect in connection to his death.

Iain Rowe was at Holland State Park with his mother Miranda Rowe, on June 6, when he went into the lake. His body was found a day later, just north of the Holland Channel.

Miranda, 33, has pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge in the 3rd Degree and remains free on bond. The Spring Lake Township resident turned herself in to the Holland District Court Thursday.

