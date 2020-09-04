GREENSBORO, N.C. — (Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous story)

A mother-daughter duo is doing their part to make sure everyone has masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post from Susan Jones, she says her 91-year-old mother had stopped sewing four years ago but now, it's all hands on deck!

"We've been working together almost daily as a team, I do the cutting and pinning, she does the sewing," said Susan.

Another cool fact about Susan's mom is that all of the masks they make are created on the NECCI machine she purchased in 1954! So far, they have produced more than 60 masks.

The duo is working in tandem with the Masks Now Coalition, a grassroots movement made up of volunteers and organizers who banded together in response to the urgent national shortage in masks due to COVID-19.

Click here to learn more about the Masks Now Coalition.

Susan ended her Facebook post in a joke about her mother saying: "She is one feisty little lady!"

