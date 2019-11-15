PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A mother and her two young daughters died Wednesday in a fiery crash in Guilford County, according family members.

Family members tell WFMY News 2, 37-year-old, Miranda Curtis and her daughters, 8-year-old, Ariyana and 14-year-old, Zyilyan all died in the crash.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) confirms Ariyana attended Vandalia Elementary and Zyilyan attended Southeast Guilford. Guilford County School.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) are still investigating the crash and say they're waiting on results from the NC Medical Examiners Office. (NCMOE).

The said the crash happened Wednesday shortly before 8 a.m. on US-421 north near Highway 62 and included three vehicles, NCSHP says.

A Jeep driven by Curtis was going slowly on the highway because of mechanical problems. It was hit by a Toyota driven by Nicole Chrisco, 22, of Oliva, North Carolina. The Jeep ran off the roadway and into part of the median. That’s when a Honda SUV, driven by Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax hit the Jeep while trying to avoid crashing into the Toyota that was stopped on the highway and on fire. The Jeep also caught on fire along with the Honda SUV.

Beazlie was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

Chrisco was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.