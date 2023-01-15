Mother facing charges after making her child change their statement in sexual child abuse case in Alamance Co., deputies say

When the child told their mother about the abuse, she failed to report it. The DA's office said the mother is accused of making the child change their statement.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 44-year-old woman is facing obstructing justice charge in connection to the sexual assault of her child in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Christy Jeannine Danese violated pre-trial release conditions from charges related to the sexual assault of her child in November 2022. She was given a pre-trial release on Dec. 15, 2022.

The DA's office said Danese provided false documents and made the victim change their statement.

Danese was initially charged in November when detectives found out her boyfriend Robert David King, Jr.,49, had sexually assaulted her child.

When the child told Danese about the abuse, she failed to report it, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

King is charged with a felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and felony indecent liberties with a child. His bond is set at $300,000.

Danese is charged with felony child abuse-sexual acts, misdemeanor failure to report a crime against the juvenile, and felony obstructing justice.

