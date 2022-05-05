Mother of man in murder-suicide says he suffered from 'extreme paranoia' and 'tormented by nightmares'

Meeks said her son was hospitalized last year because of extreme paranoia, nightmares, and other trauma. She said he had several concussions from playing football.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, for the first time, we heard from the mother of a Davie County man accused of killing his girlfriend, Ashton Brown, and their two children.

Tragedy struck the family of four several weeks ago and still has the community rattled.

Tiffany Meeks, the mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, held a press conference in Raleigh. Aschod Ewing-Meeks is the man the Davie County Sheriff said killed his family and set the home on fire last month.

Meeks said her son was hospitalized last year due to issues like extreme paranoia, nightmares, and other trauma. She also said he had several concussions from playing football and she has requested a CTE scan of his brain.

WFMY News 2 tried to get ahold of an autopsy report today, but officials said that will take time. Still, Meeks said her son was struggling.

"He was tormented by nightmares, I wanted to speak out to let you all know that my child was sick," Meeks said. "I tried to get assistance for him, I asked when I put him in the hospital last year. He was screaming out for help without the sound just being there."

After the fire, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the timeline of what happened that day. Surveillance video showed the family walking into the sheriff’s office hours before the murder. Investigators said the family asked to speak to an officer but didn’t say why.

Thirty minutes later, Ashton Brown called 911 and mentioned safety concerns. When an officer called back, they spoke to Meeks four times in a span of 20 minutes.