FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mother of seven children was shot and killed just days before her birthday.

Fayetteville Police told WNCN, Chakita Jones, 25, died Saturday at a hospital after being shot at a home on Danish Drive Friday night.

Police said all of her children, including a two-month-old were in the house when the shots were fired from the street and traveled into the house.

“They want their mom,” said Brittany Fuller-Plumber, who’s Chakita’s sister. So far there have been no arrests in the case.

“We are devastated,” Fuller-Plumber said. “Why is the question really, like why is this happening, why is it always gun violence, why does this have to happen?”

Chakita’s brother Rakeem Jones told WNCN, he was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a miracle none of the kids got hit,” Jones said. “There are other people that could have gotten hit besides my sister, she’s just the one that actually took a bullet.”

The family is asking for prayers as they care for her children ranging in ages from 2-months-old to 12-years-old.

“She was a mother before anything,” Fuller-Plumber said. “She loved taking care of her kids, she loved being the best mother she could be to them.”

“They don’t know what’s really going on so they just want their mom back,” Fuller-Plumber said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

If you’d like to donate school supplies or clothing for the children, they ask that you email Brittanyfuller59@gmail.com or call (910) 709-0826.

If you have any information call Fayetteville Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477

