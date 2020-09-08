'Words can't explain who he was' | Mother of DC teen killed at block party mourns

Christopher Brown, 17, was killed Sunday morning during a shooting that injured 20 others in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Just hours after losing her oldest son, the mother of Christopher Brown came to the scene in Southeast, Washington, D.C. where her son took some of his final breaths. At the time, the crime scene, still very much active.

“Two days ago, I literally said ‘I love you’ and I hung up.” Those were the last words Artecka Brown said to her son, Christopher.

“17, my oldest. I have five boys, so just an innocent king's life taken for whatever so reason,” said Brown.

Christopher was a young man, a father and a family favorite.

“It’s not just the brothers, the cousins. He has a one-year-old son, another child on the way. Cousins, friends, they’re going to miss him and they’re not handling it too well. Honestly, I don’t understand how my child’s life is just gone,” Brown added.

His grandmother, Patrice Brown, said she’d been caring for Christopher since birth. She’s now begging the community to simply care.

“You need to stop; because you took away something that belonged to me. Something that I loved so much and so dear to me. I know this isn’t the only child, won’t be the last child, but they need to stop this stuff.” the elder Brown added.

This is Christopher Brown’s mother. Ms. Brown says she’s a young mother at just 33. She has no idea how she and her other children will pick up the pieces after losing her oldest child. Here’s a snippet of what she had to say. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mAFgqT4FfT — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 9, 2020

Artecka Brown said she has no idea what the days to come will be like. “I’m only 33, I’m 33-years-old, I’m a young adult, I do not know. I have friends, people in the community who support me, I don’t know where to begin.”

The only unfortunate certainty is Christopher is gone, and her heart is broken. “Words can’t explain who he was,” added Brown.