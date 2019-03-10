GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say so far this year, there have been 33 murders in the city.

Of those, 16 were cleared meaning the case is closed, or an arrest has been made. These statistics are up from this time last year.

But, the families whose loved ones were killed say the victims were much more than a statistic. They say the victims were mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles and in some cases, they were the providers for their families.

On Thursday night, Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence is holding a candlelight vigil outside the Greensboro Police Department on Maple Street starting at 6 pm. Families are looking for answers and asking detectives to take solving these cases seriously.

Greensboro Police tell WFMY News 2 detectives maintain a relationship with a victim's family throughout the case, and are accessible for questions and updates.

However, a spokesperson with the department says getting those updates can take a long time, and detectives do not always have new information to share daily. But, they say the murder cases are being actively worked by law enforcement.

