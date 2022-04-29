Two Greensboro mothers searching for answers as their children's murders remain unsolved

Jessica Brewer and Lelia Hudson both want answers after their children were shot and killed in 2021 and 2018.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro mothers are pleading for someone to come forward with information that will lead to arrests in the murders of their children.

Jessica Brewer's son 14-year-old Basil Wilson was shot and killed in September 2021 on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro.

"He still had his life ahead of him, he was just getting started," said Brewer. " He was a great kid and I’m just going to keep his name alive."

Lelia Hudson's daughter Shaquanna Hudson was killed along with her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson at a home on Finley Street in Greensboro in 2018. May 2, 2022 will mark the fourth year since their murders.

"She was a mother, she was a friend, she was an auntie, she had a heart of gold, she would give you the shirt off her back," Hudson said.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in Basil's case was raised to $10,000 this week. Brewer is hoping the extra money, from an anonymous donor, will encourage someone to come forward about the case.

"The streets will hear it before any of us, of course, but I just have my fingers crossed hoping that someone will come forward," Brewer said.

The reward in Shaquanna's case is nearly $4000, but Hudson thinks it should be more.

"It being a double homicide I always wondered why the reward was so little," asked Hudson.

Shaquanna had four children, one already graduated high school and another is graduating this year. Hudson said it's been difficult on the family for the past nearly four years.

"By the grace of God we are making it but it’s still hurtful," Hudson said. "I carry pain every day and the pain that I carry and the grief that I carry I want no one to carry this."

Hudson said Shaquanna was well known because she worked at a bingo hall on Randleman Rd. She believes someone has information that could help bring her killer to justice.

"She had a good heart, she was a good person, and I still think that someone knows what happened, someone in that neighborhood, a friend or someone knows," Hudson said.

Brewer has set up a foundation to honor Basil, called the Boy Sil Foundation. Her hope is to create a community center where kids cane come, be engaged in things like jump rope, hair braiding, sports activities and learn life fundamentals. She is still in need of a building for the foundation. If you would like to get involved, you can reach out to BoySil14@yahoo.com.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to report or visit www.ggcrimestop.org. They also offer a free Crimestoppers app called "P3 Tips."