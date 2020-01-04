We already know that school is out until May 15th by executive order signed by NC Governor Cooper. And with the extended stay-at-home order until April 30th, we're not exactly sure if kids will return to school this academic year.

For some kids, particularly those in middle and high school, are wondering if their online lessons will count in their final grades. And this can create some problems for parents. And if it's tempting to let your kids not finish their schoolwork, it's better that they do. Your kids have made a commitment to their education. It doesn't matter if it's online or in class. You don't get to arbitrarily choose if you complete the work. The academic lessons help keep your kids up to date on the curriculum and serve as building blocks to the curriculum next school year.

A way to encourage your kids to get their online lessons completed is by using a reward system. This means that your kids get privileges after the work is finished. No fun until the work is done. So the burden is on your kids. Review work with the kids. For your middle and high school kids, you can check to make sure that it's complete. When you make sure your kids do what they're suppose to do, it teaches them responsibility.

If you're wondering how to stay motivated when you're life is upside down because of the coronavirus pandemic, there isn't an easy answer. If you're waiting for motivation, it isn't going to happen. Think about it. How many times have you said that you'll do something in a minute? And the minute passes, and you're still sitting on your tush. There will be a million excuses for waiting or delaying. You got to make yourself do it. Once you start then the motivation kicks in. It's backwards, but it works. Try it and let me know how it goes.

