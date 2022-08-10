Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem

Police said Jeffery McMillian was driving a motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway approaching the intersection of Ethel Drive when he collided with a car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive.

After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was driving a 2017 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway towards Ethel Drive.

That's when 80-year-old John Henry Lail Jr. was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on Peters Creek Parkway. As he was making a left turn onto Ethel Drive both vehicles crashed.

McMillian was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time in 2021.