Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive.
After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was driving a 2017 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway towards Ethel Drive.
That's when 80-year-old John Henry Lail Jr. was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on Peters Creek Parkway. As he was making a left turn onto Ethel Drive both vehicles crashed.
McMillian was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
This investigation is ongoing.
This is the 12th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time in 2021.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.