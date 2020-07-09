Man killed after crashing motorcycle into High Point building

High Point police said the man was driving too fast and lost control of his motorcycle on W. Green Drive near Grimes Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a 33-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a building early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. The driver was traveling on W. Green Drive toward Grimes Avenue. Police said he was going too fast and lost control. He hit a fence, a parked trailer, and then crashed into the building at 801 W. Grimes Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.