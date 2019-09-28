GREENSBORO, N.C. — A benefit ride was held for Travis and Nicki Merrill Saturday in Greensboro.
The two were victims of a hit-and-run crash in July which occurred at Vandalia and Randleman Road.
Travis had to have his lower leg amputated. Nicki suffered a broken leg, severely bruised tailbone, along with rashes and bruises all over her body.
The benefit ride started at the Forsaken Art Tattoo & Piercing Studio on Randleman Road.
Participating bikers rode down 421 to Old Liberty Road to 220 and back to the tattoo shop for a food-n-raffle.
All proceeds raised from the benefit went to support the Merrill's.
