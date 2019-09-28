GREENSBORO, N.C. — A benefit ride was held for Travis and Nicki Merrill Saturday in Greensboro.

The two were victims of a hit-and-run crash in July which occurred at Vandalia and Randleman Road.

Travis had to have his lower leg amputated. Nicki suffered a broken leg, severely bruised tailbone, along with rashes and bruises all over her body.

The benefit ride started at the Forsaken Art Tattoo & Piercing Studio on Randleman Road.

Participating bikers rode down 421 to Old Liberty Road to 220 and back to the tattoo shop for a food-n-raffle.

All proceeds raised from the benefit went to support the Merrill's.

Biker Lives Matter Decals Ok yall meet us at Foresaken Art Tattoo tomorrow at 12noon. Kickstan... ds up at 1pm. We're gonna ride down 421 to old liberty rd to 220 and back to the tattoo shop for food-n-raffle. All proceeds go to the Merrill's who were victims of a hit-n-run accident.

