x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Greensboro

Police said it happened at the intersection of South Holden Road and West Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after a crash at the intersection of South Holden Road and West Gate City Blvd on Wednesday. 

Police said the accident happened sometime before 1 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer. 

The intersection of South Holden Road and West Gate City Blvd as well as the northbound lanes of South Holden Road to Isler Street are closed until further notice. 

Police are asking drivers to take other routes at this time. 

Other stories on WFMYNews2.com 

Ex-judge says push to dismiss Flynn case is 'abuse of power'

Triad tattoo shops see increase in people removing discriminatory ink

'It made it real' | Greensboro Police officers, city employees take unity walk