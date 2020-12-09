x
Local News

Motorcyclist dies, passenger hurt after crashing into Winston-Salem apartment building

Winston-Salem police say the driver, 22-year-old Edenilson Garcia and his passenger, 32-year-old Irwin Gomez were ejected from the motorcycle upon impact.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcycle ride in Winston-Salem turned deadly after the driver crashed into an apartment building. 

Police say Edenilson Garcia was driving the motorcycle and passenger Irwin Gomez was riding behind him.

Police say they were driving around the parking lot, then crashed into a building at Willow Creek apartments on Stagecoach Road late Friday night.

Authorities say the impact threw both riders off the motorcycle and neither wore a helmet.

The driver died at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Police don't know what caused the crash right now, but they believe alcohol played a role.

