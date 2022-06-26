Motorcyclist dead after crash on Old Walkertown Rd in Winston-Salem

Police said Charles Voncannon, 57, died on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Police said it happened around 2:50 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call to Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road about a wreck.

After an investigation, detectives said Charles Voncannon, 57, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Old Walkertown Road while a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain west on Davis Road. The woman failed to yield right to Voncannon and both vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Officers said Voncannon died at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene as this investigation is ongoing.

This is the 9th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 15 at the same time in 2021.