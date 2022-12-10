Motorcyclist dies days after crashing into cement truck in Greensboro

Officers said the motorcyclist was speeding on his bike on the street before crashing into the truck.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead days after hitting the back of a cement truck in Greensboro.

On October 12, Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, was driving his motorcycle north on South Elm-Eugene Street when he got into a crash.

Darwin Amaya, 47, was driving south on South Elm-Eugene Street in a cement truck making a left turn onto Evander Drive.

Sullivan hit the right rear axle of the cement truck and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

No charges have been made against Amaya in this case.

This investigation is ongoing.