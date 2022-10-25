x
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into home in Thomasville

Highway Patrol confirmed that speed played a factor in this incident.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Lexington man is dead after speeding into a home on Deerhaven Lane in Thomasville Monday night, according to troopers. 

They arrived to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. and discovered a 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle crashed into a home. 

They discovered that 35-year-old Bobby Ray Fine was driving west on Burton Road and veered off to the right, crashing into a home on Deerhaven Lane. 

Fine was pronounced dead and the home was severely damaged. 

Investigators said speed played a factor in this crash. 

