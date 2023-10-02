18-year-old motorcyclist dies two days after crash involving multiple motorcycles, High Point police say

High Point police said an 18-year-old died days after a motorcycle crash on North Main Street. Detectives said speed and rider inexperience played a factor.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died two days after a crash in High Point, according to police.

The High Point Police Department said they received a call to the 2400 block of North Main Street about a crash with injuries involving multiple motorcycles on Sept. 26 at 10:15 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found one of the riders, Thomas Aiden Fauber of Walnut Cove, NC suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Fauber was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, where Investigators said he died two days later.

After High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called in to complete the investigation, detectives said speed and rider inexperience were contributing factors in this crash.

No impairment was suspected, according to High Point police.

This is the seventh traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2023. The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

