GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a motorcyclist was hit, and flung from his motorcycle Sunday on the intersection of W. Vandalia and Randleman Road.

The person who hit 38-year-old Travis Merrill, took off.

Now police say they're looking for a dark colored 2016-2018 Toyota Corolla, and the suspect behind the wheel.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.

The police report reveals the driver of the Corolla illegally made a right turn from the left turn lane and hit the left side of the motorcyclist.

We do not know the extent of Merrill's injuries at this time.

The suspect will be charged with Hit and Run.