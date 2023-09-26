Motorcyclist hit by car on S. Van Buren Road in Eden, police say

Berry Hairston Jr. was charged with failure to yield the right of way, which was the main contributing factor to the crash, police say.

EDEN, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hit by a car Monday night in Eden, according to Eden police.

Officers responded to South Van Buren Road near the PVA of Cookout just before 8:30 p.m. where they received reports of a crash.

Investigations revealed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Jeffrey McMillan collided with a Toyota, driven by Barry Hairston Jr., as it was crossing the southbound lanes of South Van Buren Road.

McMillan suffered injuries from the crash and was taken to the nearest hospital. His status was originally reported as critical. McMillan's status was updated to stable at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hairston was charged with failure to yield the right of way, which was the main contributing factor to the crash, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

