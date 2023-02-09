Motorcyclist killed in crash on Industrial Park Ave in Randolph Co.

NC State Highway Patrol said Chase Logan Fritz died after a crash on US 220 Business in Randolph County. Troopers also believe speed was a factor.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Asheboro Wednesday night, according to Highway State Patrol.

Troopers say it happened at 5:57 p.m. on US 220 Business at Industrial Park Avenue in Randolph County.

18-year-old Amy Logan Mendoza, of Asheboro, was driving a 2022 Honda Accord passenger vehicle north on US 220 Busines while 24-year-old Chase Logan Fritz, of Asheboro, was driving a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle south on the same road. Mendoza attempted to make a left turn onto Industrial Park Avenue from US 220 Business, hitting Fritz in the intersection.

Fritz did not survive.

Mendoza suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are set to meet with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges against Mendoza. Excessive speed, on the part of Fritz, is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.

US 220 Business at Industrial Park Avenue was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

