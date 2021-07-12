x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man stranded for nearly 20 hours after motorcycle crash in Asheboro ends up with serious injuries and criminal charges

Christopher Game drove his motorcycle left of center, off the road, into an embankment, and into a tree line, police sad.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was stranded for 20 hours after crashing his motorcycle in Asheboro.

Police said Christopher Marshall Game, 50, was riding southwest on Jarvis Miller Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he went left of center, off the road, into an embankment, and into a tree line.

Crews found Game just before 9 a.m. Monday with serious injuries. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

Game is charged with driving with a revoked license, no insurance, license plate violation, no/expired inspection, driving left of center, unsafe tires.

Related Articles