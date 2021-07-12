Man stranded for nearly 20 hours after motorcycle crash in Asheboro ends up with serious injuries and criminal charges

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was stranded for 20 hours after crashing his motorcycle in Asheboro.
Police said Christopher Marshall Game, 50, was riding southwest on Jarvis Miller Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he went left of center, off the road, into an embankment, and into a tree line.
Crews found Game just before 9 a.m. Monday with serious injuries. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.
Game is charged with driving with a revoked license, no insurance, license plate violation, no/expired inspection, driving left of center, unsafe tires.