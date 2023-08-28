Mount Airy Middle and High School closed Monday due to flooding, outages

Mount Airy Middle and High School are closed due to flooding and power outages.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — UPDATE: Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School are now closed on Monday due to flooding and power outages. The district says students who were on the bus going to the middle school are at the high school and can be picked up at the Commons Area. The school district says BHT and Jones students have power and will have a full day of school. They are monitoring roads to ensure buses can run this afternoon for K-5 students. Tardies will not be counted Monday and schools will work with families who were unable to get students to school today due to flooding.

Previous Report:

Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School are on a two-hour delay Monday.

The school district says the delay is because of flooding and power outages. The delay is only impacting these two schools.

Students in grades 6-12 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The school district says Tharrington and Jones students have already arrived on campus due to their start time. Jones is out of power.

Mount Airy City Schools students went back to school on August 14.

UPDATE: Due to power outages and flooding, MAMS and MAHS will be closed today Monday, August 28th. Students who were on... Posted by Mount Airy City Schools on Monday, August 28, 2023

