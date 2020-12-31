Mount Airy's New Year Badge Raise goes virtual for 2021

Coronavirus restrictions threatened to cancel the 8th annual Badge Raising but organizers were determined--they said the city needs a light more than ever.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — New Years traditions looked different Thursday due to the pandemic but one Triad city found a way to continue its countdown.

Mount Airy's Badge Raise is going virtual.

The city raises a big sheriff's badge to honor hometown native Andy Griffith.

"Everybody else drops something so we figured why not raise it up instead? And also it's about raising your hopes and your dreams for the coming year," Matt Edwards said.

The year ahead looked bright as the lit up sheriff's badge rose over the city on New Years Day 2020.

A year later, those resolutions and the in person celebration look very different.

"It certainly has been an interesting and challenging year from the get-go," Edwards said.

Matt Edwards is the Executive Director of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which hosts the badge raising.

State restrictions this year meant fewer visitors to the museum and that led to some financial trouble.

Edwards said the nonprofit was able to get assistance, like PPP loans but like other businesses the museum feels the strain.

"I think it's going to take us a few years to recover on this," Edwards said.

COVID-19 restrictions threatened to cancel the 2021 Badge Raising but organizers were determined. They said the city needs a light more than ever.

"We needed to find a way to help preserve some of that sense of normalcy. While certainly, this isn't how we would normally go about doing this, it is a way to preserve this event that has really become a tradition in our community," Edwards said.

Changes include starting the countdown at 7 p.m. due to the statewide 10 p.m. curfew.

7 p.m. was also chosen because it coincides with midnight in London.

People will also have to watch from home over Facebook Live but they may notice the badge will be perched in a slightly different location.

Organizers are placing the badge on the museum at the corner of Main and Oak Streets instead of overlooking the courtyard. This was done to discourage people from gathering in person to watch.

The badge also won't be raised this time, instead, they'll just flip the switch to light it up.