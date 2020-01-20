MT AIRY, N.C. — The hood was battered and broken, the car's roof was torn from the sides of the car and yards of rope were tied to the front bumper. It was a scary scene of I-74 in Mount Airy Monday morning.

The Mount Airy Rescue Squad says they responded to the crash around 7:01 a.m. They say the car crashed off a bridge off I-74.

The car came to rest on the bridge abutment, and the driver was trapped inside.

Multiple teams worked together to save the driver. Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS, Surry County Emergency Services, White Plains Volunteer Fire Department and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad all responded.

Mount Airy Rescue Squad saves driver after crash

The crews safely removed the driver from the car and transported them to a hospital. The driver is in critical condition.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash. They haven't yet shared how the crash happened.