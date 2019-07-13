MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A pair of teenage boys from Mount Airy have been found after missing for more than a week.

Trei Alan Hiatt and Cody Mitchell Draughn disappeared from River Hill apartment complex on Newsome Street on July 5, according to Mount Airy Police. They were both found on Saturday, July 13, at a home in Pilot Mountain by the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Both were staying at the home willingly and in good health. Those who lived at the home cooperated with law enforcement.

