41-year-old woman missing after car ran out of gas

Rebecca Tackett Hawkes, 41, was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive after her car ran out of gas.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy Police Department is looking for Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41.

Hawkes was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive after her car ran out of gas.

Hawkes is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" and weigh around 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information relating to Hawks' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.

