'It’s day by day for all of us' | Mount Tabor parent and student discuss going back to school Tuesday

A Mount Tabor senior said going back to school Tuesday will be hard, but he will feel safe because of the way the school handled the situation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday Mount Tabor students are back in class for school for the first time since the deadly shooting this past week. One father and son shared that they have concerns but feel the community is stronger than ever.

"I definitely think things at school will be a little bit different moving forward," Mount Tabor Senior Davis Potter said.

Davis Potter was among the students inside the school Wednesday. The day their fellow classmate was shot and killed.

"It will be something talked about forever and we won't forget," Davis said.

Police said 15-year-old William Chavis Renard Miller Junior died at the hospital. Investigators searched for hours before arresting the suspected shooter. Police haven't shared many details about the suspect because they are a juvenile, but are believed to also be a Mount Tabor student.

Davis is just one of many trying to process what happened that day.

"We were just kind of in shock and didn't really know what was going on," Davis said.

While Davis was inside the school, he said he wanted to let his parents know he was safe.

"It's certainly shocking, it's scary, it's frightening," Joe Potter said. "It’s day by day for all of us. I think we all handle it in different ways.”

Davis' father, Joe Potter, reunited with his son hours after the shooting.

"That was overwhelming, seeing all these adults just you sporadically looking for their child who they know is ok, but they just want to be able to hold them and that was a lot to take in," Davis said. "It was a breath of fresh air and really emotionally getting to see my parents after that."

Both Joe and Davis said the rest of the year will be taken day by day.

"It will have its ups and downs I'm sure, I think we're all concerned but I think most of us are optimistic," Joe said.

Even though Tuesday is the first day back for students, it's not the first time back for Davis.

"I came back a couple of days later when they let us come get our stuff, so that was kinda difficult because I was going and getting my backpack from right where I was when it was all going down, you know, so I kinda had to relive some of those memories and I've been reliving the memories," Davis said.

Davis said while it will be hard, he will feel safe because of the way the school handled the situation. And moving forward, Spartan Strong has a different meaning for the senior.